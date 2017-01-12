Chargers Wikipedia page calls owner Dean Spanos a ‘bumbling idiot’ (Photo)

An anonymous editor turned the Chargers Wikipedia page into a public rant.

Social media has performed a hostile takeover concerning the Chargers relocation to Los Angeles.

Many onlookers of the situation, from the common man to former San Diego Chargers players, have resorted to comic relief in order to playfully voice their animosity with San Diego’s mayor and prior front office personnel. One individual, however, was so appalled by the news that this person turned to Wikipedia to make his/her’s stance clear.

Someone was not happy with the #ChargersToLA and edited the #Chargers Wikipedia page. Funny… pic.twitter.com/4NviJ8T28I — Troy Jensen (@troyjensen) January 12, 2017

As of 30 minutes following this discovery, the Wikipedia edit remains unchanged. For those wondering, the backlash was plugged into the 1982-1993 decade summary. The majority of the rant regard the Spanos family tree. It all started with Alex Spanos, a man worth about $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. Alex’s hopes and dreams for the Chargers organization has roots dating back to 1984, a season that sparked the outraged fan.

But like many family businesses, there was a successor to Alex, his son Dean. Currently, Dean Spanos is the team president and CEO. Despite trying to play the hero for the city of San Diego, Dean’s now the instigator. He will likely shift power over to Stan Kroenke, the mastermind behind the Rams relocation to Los Angeles. And with money being the root of all evil, that ideal is frowned upon by a franchise that called San Diego home for 54 years.

With all the fingers pointing to Dean and his abrupt change to move to Los Angeles, the NFL itself is at the focal point of the blame game. Just last year, the NFL had zero teams representing the City of Angels. Now, the Rams and Chargers are both vying for dominance in a league, in which the Wikipedia page stated is “essentially idiot proof.”

