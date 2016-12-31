Chargers RB Melvin Gordon out, ends season with 997 rushing yards

The ending to Melvin Gordon’s season is a shame and the parallels to the San Diego Chargers’ 2016 season are sadly poetic: The second-year running back has been ruled out of the season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs and will end his 2016 campaign short of the 1,000-yard mark with 997 yards.

Gordon sustained an injury to his hip and knee against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. Just three yards short of 1,000, Gordon pleaded with the team to let him play vs. the Chiefs earlier in the week. Unfortunately, he was shut down earlier today since he is not fully healthy.

At this point, three yards for Gordon feels like three wins added to the Chargers. What if?

2016 Campaign Stats

If not for this injury, Gordon deservedly would have joined the 1,000-yard rushing club in his second season.

Gordon will finish this season with impressive stats. He gained 997 yards on 254 carries for a 3.9 average yards per carry. He scored an impressive 10 rushing touchdowns (12 total) and vastly improved his protection of the football, only fumbling twice all season, which is four less than his rookie year.

