Chargers’ Philip Rivers wins Pro Bowl Precision Passing Challenge

Chargers QB Philip Rivers is a precision passing machine. The future HOF and six-time Pro Bowl QB has won the 2017 Pro Bowl Precision Passing challenge, edging out Bengals QB Andy Dalton for the top score.

The Pro Bowl skills challenge and other fun events are underway in Orlando, FL. The Pro Bowl game is played on Sunday, but before then, there is a whole schedule of fun events and challenges, including races, passing, receiving, strength and yes, even dodgeball!

Philip Rivers, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/kvqnqaGUiV — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 27, 2017

Rivers went “big” and delivered a great performance, winning the overall top score in the precision passing competition and handed a win to the AFC quarterbacks. The NFC went on to win the overall challenge, but Rivers delivered and looks ready for the Pro Bowl.

Click here to catch a fun look at Philip Rivers as he practices with his AFC squad and is mic’d up.

Pro Bowl: Less than Super

The Pro Bowl is my least favorite of the “all-star” games. The game is slower and not as intense–and I get it. Football is a contact sport, but this is an exhibition game and an opportunity for fans to see the league’s premier players (most of the time) who are not going to the Super Bowl.

Personally, I think the skills challenges are way more fun than the actual Pro Bowl. So much so that I must admit, I have not watched a Pro Bowl in years. I just don’t find it compelling enough, but this year will be different. With the Chargers moving to L.A. and three Chargers making the grade, I plan on watching Sunday and hope Rivers and the AFC can deliver a win.

Tip of the hat to SD

In a nod to San Diego fans, Rivers made it a point to say that he is representing the San Diego Chargers, as the Los Angeles version of the team has not played yet. In an interview he granted to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rivers had this to say:

“I made this team as a San Diego Charger. That’s cool… This will be the last game I play as a San Diego Charger.”



Make sure you tune in on Sunday to catch Rivers and fellow Chargers RB Melvin Gordon and CB Casey Hayward. The game will be played on ESPN starting at 5 p.m. PT.

In the meantime, catch some of the highlights from Rivers’ precision performance.

