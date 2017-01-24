Chargers’ Philip Rivers is going to the Pro Bowl

The air attack featured in Orlando on Sunday will be awfully familiar to Chargers fans. QB Philip Rivers is joining RB Melvin Gordon and CB Casey Hayward at the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl.

Almost identical circumstances are behind Rivers’ and Gordon’s invitations to the Pro Bowl this year. Gordon was extended an invitation to the Pro Bowl after Pittsburgh star RB Le’Veon Bell was ruled out due to injury. Similarly, Rivers now takes over for Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger, who will also not be able to play in the Pro Bowl due to injuries sustained during Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Rivers had a strong season, passing for 4,386 yards and throwing 33 touchdowns, the second-highest total in his career. Unfortunately, he did throw a career-high 21 interceptions. With 33 touchdowns, Rivers now ties Charger legend Dan Fouts for second-most TD passes by a Charger in a single season. Rivers holds that record, having thrown for 34 TDs in the 2008 campaign.

In his career with the Bolts, Rivers has thrown for 314 TDs (Chargers record; Fouts had 254 TDs) vs. 156 interceptions. His career QB rating stands at a solid 94.7.

Pro Bowl Schedule

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Orlando, FL. The game will be shown on ESPN.

Congratulations to Philip Rivers, his family and to the L.A. Chargers, who now are sending three players to represent the franchise in Orlando,

