Chargers Move To Los Angeles Takes It Off Table For Oakland Raiders

The San Diego Chargers are expected to bolt to Los Angeles, effectively ending any chance the Oakland Raiders had of relocating to the City of Angels.

With the news — courtesy of Adam Schefter — that the San Diego Chargers are expected to officially announce their plans to relocate to Los Angeles, that is obviously very big news for the NFL, the AFC West, and specifically, for the Oakland Raiders.

A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year stint with SD, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

For the NFL, this will be the second team to relocate to Los Angeles in as many seasons. The Rams are currently playing at Memorial Coliseum and the Chargers are expected to play at the StubHub Center in Carson — home of the Galaxy. Both will move into Stan Kroenke’s shiny new stadium upon its completion.

Having two teams in the Los Angeles market makes sense for the NFL for many reasons. Most will argue — even those outside of Raider Nation — that not allowing the Raiders to be one of those teams is a foolish move by the league. Having an already large fan base in the area would have made for an easy transition for the Raiders, but with this latest news, that ship has officially sailed.

Even though Los Angeles had been put on the backburner by the Raiders — or more so, it was put on the backburner by the NFL, seeing as the Chargers were given first dibs — there remained a glimmer of hope that the Chargers would work out a deal to stay in San Diego, giving Mark Davis the opportunity to head back to Los Angeles.

It’s already full-steam ahead to Las Vegas for Mark, but if he doesn’t get his way when the NFL Owners bring Vegas to a vote, then what? With Los Angeles off the table, there is no more fall back option. There is no more leverage elsewhere to use. At this point, it’s Vegas or bust.

And by bust, it doesn’t seem like Oakland is all that viable still. While Ronnie Lott and company are working on an eleventh hour proposal, there isn’t much word that the plan they have is a doable. So if Vegas doesn’t work out, we could be looking at several more years of football at the Oakland Coliseum, a one-year lease at a time.

But the latest reports do indicate that a move to Las Vegas is likely. Although the same thing was said about Carson, and that didn’t turn out the way many were reporting it would.

The moral of the story here is that everyone has been wrong on the stadium issue so far, only 31 Owners know how this will shake out, and nothing is official until it’s official.

