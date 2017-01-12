Chargers reveal new logo for move to Los Angeles

Along with a move to the Los Angeles that was announced Thursday by team chairman Dean Spanos, the Chargers will also change their logo when the move the team before the 2017 season.

The new Los Angeles Chargers logo will now feature the letters LA, in the similar style as the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, with the L featuring a lightning bolt.

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season,” Spanos wrote in a letter. “San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years. But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

The Chargers will play at the 30,000-seat Stubhub Center in Carson before moving into a $1.5 billion stadium in Inglewood in 2019 to be shared with the Rams.

