Chargers have interviewed Matt Patricia, Dave Toub

The Chargers are getting those interviews in VERY quickly. Obviously, they aren’t making a quick decision in order to keep all considerations open. Some of the bigger head coaching names in the free-agent market were interviewed. On Sunday, Dean Spanos and Co. sat down with Patriots DC Matt Patricia (who is being highly sought out by the Rams) and ST coordinator Dave Toub of the Kansas City Chiefs.

These two coaches are VERY different. Patricia has been in the league for a while now, and he’s famously known to be “that one coach in the red jacket” whenever he stands on the Patriots’ sideline. During his tenure with the Patriots, he has managed to put together a defense that has placed in the top 10 in fewest points allowed for the past 10 out of 11 seasons (15.5 points allowed per game during that span). That is just incredible.

The Patriots don’t really have the same types of players as our defense, and I’m sure Patricia can put the solid players we have to work. Thanks to his stout defensive play and amazingly high-powered offense, Patricia has enjoyed the felling of winning the Super Bowl as a Patriot… twice. Patricia has previously played the role of offensive coaching assistant and also as the assistant offensive line coach. He as experience on both sides of the ball for sure and I think he could be a damn good coach for this team. He is at the top of my list for a reason.

Could have working under Bill Belichick, the greatest coach in history, paid off for Patricia? Only time will tell, but I think he has the potential to get things going on his own in a successful way.

Toub has been probably the most elite special teams coach in this league for a very long time. He is the exact reason as to why Devin Hester was so successful in this league. He also made Jacoby Jones look like a star in Baltimore (who was a major flop for us coincidentally), and he has for sure has something to do with rookie sensation Tyreek Hill and his success as a special teams player.

Toub may not have the sexiest resume for this head coaching job, but he’s got all the essentials. He has previously played the role of a strength and conditioning coach for a long time, and DAMMIT DO WE NEED A COACH FOR THAT. He has also played as a defensive line coach for a brief stint in the early 2000’s, and he has been a special teams coordinator ever since.

Many NFL Analysts say that “if you aren’t interviewing Toub, you are missing out”. Toub has a great locker room presence and is seen getting on players all the time, whether for praise or criticism. That is another quality we lacked the past four years. Could Toub be the right fit for us? It’s very rare when a special teams coach gets promoted to a head coach, but would he be successful even though he lacks the experience of an offensive/defensive coordinator?

To wrap things up, I think the best four potential coaching candidates for the Chargers have already been interviewed. I really lost a lot of faith in Vance Joseph after watching the Miami-Pittsburgh playoff game. The defense was getting shredded all day long. Could the Chargers have already interviewed our future head coach? Or are we forgetting someone? Feel free to leave a comment in the section below and Bolt Up!

