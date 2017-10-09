Chargers have hope after win, injured Giants have none

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) As slim as the odds may be, the Los Angeles Chargers still have chance of making the playoffs.

The New York Giants don’t have any. Not only would have they have to become the first NFL team since the merger to overcome an 0-5 start, they would have to do it with offensive catalyst Odell Beckham Jr . out with a broken left ankle.

It’s worse than the worst case scenario.

Philip Rivers threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Melvin Gordon with 2:58 to play and the Chargers rallied for a 27-22 victory Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak dating to late November and giving coach Anthony Lynn his first win.

”It’s been a long time,” said Rivers, who was 21 of 44 for 258 yards and three touchdowns, two to Gordon. ”I think it’s justified to be excited and celebrate it just for a little while and then realize we have plenty of play-things to get better at. We didn’t play our best game, but I think it’s a good sign that you cannot play your best game and win – find a way to win. ”

The game-winning pass came three plays after Kyle Emanuel had a sack, forced fumble and recovery against Eli Manning at the Giants 11-yard line. It also came four plays after Beckham became the fourth Giants receiver knocked out of the game

He jumped to catch a high pass and had Los Angeles cornerback Casey Hayward pin his ankle making a tackle.

Players immediately signaled the sideline and Beckham was eventually carted off in obvious pain with a hand covering his face.

The Giants had lost returner-receiver Dwayne Harris in the third quarter to a broken foot and No. 2 and 3 wideouts Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall to sprained left ankles on the same series in the second quarter.

”You learn a lot about yourself in times like these,” said coach Ben McAdoo, who led the Giants to an 11-5 record last season but has seen his team lose six straight, including a playoff defeat last season.

Manning had given the Giants a 22-17 lead early in the fourth quarter with a 48-yard TD pass to a wide-open Beckham, but Nick Novak kicked a 31-yard field goal with 4:50 to play and Chargers made all the plays down the stretch, with Tre Boston icing the game with a pick at Los Angeles 33 in the final minute.

Here are some things we learned in the game:

NO WIDE OUTS: With all the injuries to the receivers, the Giants had to use three tight ends in their closing two-minute drill. Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison played on the outside with Jerrel Adams in the true tight end role.

Giants are going to have to make roster and most likely is signing Travis Rudolph off the practice squad for starters.

BAD FOOTBALL: There were a combined 21 penalties. Rivers and Manning (21 for 36 for 183 yards) each missed open receivers deep. The Giants got a safety on a play when Chargers center Spencer Pulley snapped the ball from the 7-yard line before Rivers was ready, forcing the quarterback to toss the ball out of the end zone. Each team converted a PAT that hit the upright and bounced the right way. Referee Jeff Triplette announced ”San Diego” on a call.

SACK ATTACK: The Chargers came into the game with Ingram and fellow defensive end Joey Bosa playing well. Ingram had 5 1/2 sacks in the first four games and picked up two more and two quarterback hurries. Bosa had two sacks and three hurries and a forced fumble. Los Angeles finished with five sacks against a line that did not give up one last week. New York did not have a sack with DE Olivier Vernon out with an ankle injury.

BLOWING LEADS: The Giants have now blown four-quarter leads in three straight games. The Chargers converted on 8 of 18 third downs and had 10 plays of 14 or more yards.

INJURY REPORT: Besides the receivers, Giants LB Jonathan Casillas sustained a stringer, RB Orleans Darkwa had a lower body injury and CB Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie was limping. … Lynn did not talk about injuries in his post-game press conference.

