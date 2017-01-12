Chargers fans burn their gear at Chargers Park (Video)

Former San Diego Chargers fans ditch their gear to show their “support” for the team’s move to Los Angeles.

As soon as news broke that the Chargers are leaving San Diego to join the Rams in Los Angles, disgruntled former fans made their way to Chargers headquarters at Chargers Park to dump their gear and in some cases, burn it.

Security was quick to douse the flames as a Chargers flag went up in effigy, but the anti-Chargers sentiment shows no signs of being extinguished any time soon. The move to Los Angeles is a final straw for a loyal fan base that has been caught in the middle of a fight between a greedy ownership group and a city that has been protecting taxpayer dollars.

The new Los Angeles Chargers logo, the “LA” with a stylized bolt coming from the “L,” was already worked into one fan’s shirt to spell the word “LAME.”

Lame aptly describes fan sentiment at this point. Some fans argue that owner Dean Spanos knew long ago that he wanted to dip into the lucrative Los Angeles market and was only biding his time before he could leave San Diego under the auspices of trying everything he could do to stay. The team’s departure to Los Angeles is a major blow because Los Angeles was once the home of Chargers rivals, the Raiders.

The rivalry never diminished when the Raiders went to Oakland and many Chargers home games have felt more like Raiders Stadium South. This was never as evident as the 2016 Chargers home game against the Raiders when Qualcomm Stadium was filled with no less than 80% Raiders fan, creating a seamless stream of silver and black throughout.

The Chargers finished the 2016 season with a disappointing 5-11 record, which led to firing head coach Mike McCoy. Fans argued that McCoy should have been gone last year, but Spanos extended his contract another year despite a 4-12 season.

Frankly, as a native San Diegan, I can sympathize with the fans burning their gear at Chargers Park. The Chargers organization has been sucker punching fans for years. Needless to say, traffic on Interstate 5 North won’t be filled with Chargers fans come the start of the 2017 season.

