Chargers considering full franchise rebrand

The San Diego Chargers are considering changing more than just location. According to multiple reports, the front office is looking to rebrand the entire franchise.

This one took a while to sink in. It’s hard enough to imagine the city of San Diego losing their football team. To entirely strip the franchise of its identity entirely seems especially heinous.

No more singing the “San Diego Super Chargers” fight song; you can go ahead and delete that one off your playlist. Those powder blue, color rush, or throwback jerseys that we’ve collected, cherished, and worn? They’ll be foreign colors in Los Angeles.

I’ve only been a fan for a dozen years, and this one breaks my heart. So I cannot begin to imagine how this feels to fans of twenty, thirty, forty or more years. Having become accustomed to bleeding blue and gold for so long, the concept of such a change is unfathomable. It will be difficult to call this team by any other name, despite the roster being very familiar.

It’s possible a fresh start is necessary for this team. As many of you can attest to, Qualcomm Stadium was filled to the brim with Silver and Black. It seemed to convey a lack of support for the Chargers, and an unwillingness to back this losing franchise any longer. Perhaps a complete revision can lure new new fans to the stands, or coax disgruntled fans to return with the promise of a fresh start.

What do you think about a possible Chargers rebrand? When they relocate, and I believe they will, can you still support a team with the same players, but an entirely different identity? For fun, let’s hear your ideas for a new team name! Keep it classy. Comment below and let me know.

