Chargers-Broncos Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-11) at DENVER (9-7)

Monday, 10:20 p.m. EDT, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Broncos by 3+.

SERIES RECORD – Broncos lead 64-50-1

LAST MEETING – Broncos beat Chargers 27-19, Oct. 30, 2016

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chargers No. 24, Broncos No. 18.

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (26), PASS (8).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (10), PASS (20).

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (21).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (28), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Broncos have won 10 of past 12 meetings. … First time in NFL history that two black coaches will make head coaching debut in same game with Chargers HC Anthony Lynn and Broncos HC Vance Joseph. … Chargers’ first game as Los Angeles-based franchise since team’s inaugural season in 1960. … QB Philip Rivers coming off eighth 4,000-yard season. … RB Melvin Gordon averaged 102.5 yards rushing in past two games vs. Denver. … TE Antonio Gates’ 111 TD catches tied with Tony Gonzalez for most TD receptions in NFL history. … Hunter Heny had 8 TD catches last season, most by rookie tight ends. … DE Joey Bosa’s 10+ sacks last season most by rookie since Aldon Smith’s 14 in 2011. … Broncos led league in pass defense last season but SS T.J. Ward released, replaced by Justin Simmons. … QB Trevor Siemian averaged 258 yards within AFC West last season with eight TDs, four interceptions. … RB Jamaal Charles has 799 scrimmage yards and seven TDs in past eight games against Chargers. … WR Demaryius Thomas third player in league history with five consecutive seasons with 90 or more catches, 1,000 yards and five or more touchdowns. … WR Emmanuel Sanders has three straight 1,000-yard seasons. … OLB Von Miller’s 13+ sacks ranked second in league. Since entering NFL in 2011, ranks second in league with 73+ sacks and tied for second with 19 forced fumbles. … CB Aqib Talib has nine interceptions returned for touchdowns, most among active players.

