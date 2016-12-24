Chargers at Browns Recap, Highlights, Final Score, More

At long last, after a 377-day long losing streak and 0-14 start to 2016, the Cleveland Browns won a football game, defeating the San Diego Chargers.

San Diego Chargers 17 Cleveland Browns 20

If you never believed in miracles before, it’s time to start doing so. The 2016 Cleveland Browns—the same team that started Charlie Whitehurst and Kevin Hogan at quarterback at points this season—have won an NFL game. In Week 16 at their home of FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns toppled the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve.

There was nothing pretty about much of what the Browns did to get the win. Robert Griffin III wasn’t particularly great, though he protected the ball. Isaiah Crowell scored both touchdowns, but had a yards per carry average of under 3.5. What’s more, their offensive line was shredded as they allowed nine sacks on the day.

However, Christian Kirksey and the Browns defense came up big time and again when needed. Even then, though, Cleveland almost blew their best chance a win to date. Having the Chargers at fourth-and-10 with time running out, they got burned for 25 yards on a passing play from Philip Rivers to Antonio Gates.

That led to a Josh Lambo field goal to try and tie it up and force overtime while the clock ran out. Instead, the San Diego kicker rushed the attempt and hooked it wide to give the Browns the home win. There’s not much that’s good about going 1-15 (assuming a Week 17 loss). However, it’s a hell of a lot better than 0-16. So hats off to Cleveland for getting the job done.

Three Stars

Isaiah Crowell, Browns – Crowell has been great for the Browns at times this season, but has failed to get the workload he probably deserves. While he wasn’t huge in terms of yards per carry, his 16 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns were pivotal.

Antonio Gates, Chargers – Even in losing to a winless team, the veteran Gates was a monster. He finished Saturday with eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Joey Bosa, Chargers – You definitely can’t put this loss on the rookie Bosa, who was again a beast off the edge. He finished the Christmas Eve showdown with five total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. Have a day, young fella.

The Browns will look for win No. 2 in Week 17 as they travel to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the Chargers hope they can recover from being on the wrong end of a miracle at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

