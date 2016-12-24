Chargers at Browns: Preview, Predictions, Odds

San Diego Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns

Many teams are in a must-win situation in Week 16 in regards to the NFL Playoffs. Contrarily, the Cleveland Browns find themselves in a proverbial must-win matchup because it might be their best remaining chance to get a victory on the 2016 season. At 0-14, the Browns welcome the San Diego Chargers to FirstEnergy Stadium hoping they can do enough to not end up on the wrong side of history with a winless season.

Two weeks ago, the Browns saw Robert Griffin III return to the lineup and there was a glimmer of hope. The former Rookie of the Year quickly snuffed out that hope, though, with a flaccid performance. He then followed it up with another stinker and now here we are. This is obviously a rebuilding team, but they’ve played well enough at times this season to at least have one win. However, RG3 hasn’t looked close to being a player that can get them said win.

This is all not to say that the Chargers have been good of late. Quite the opposite as they’ve fallen off a cliff. Widely regarded as the NFL’s best bad team for most of the season, Philip Rivers and company have looked their worst in recent weeks—and the loss of Melvin Gordon to injury hasn’t helped. Now they’re in consideration as a team the Browns might be able to top to get to 1-14 on the season.

Here are the keys to victory for each team.

Keys to Victory

In a strange turn of events given recent seasons, the defense of the Chargers has been what’s kept them competitive in many of their games this season. Against the weak Browns offensive line and with a severely limited quarterback, the shell of RG3, guys like Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram should be able to create pressure and force the Cleveland offense into bad decisions. What’s more, they then have a secondary capable of making plays led by Casey Hayward.

However, the other factor is that Rivers simply has to be better. Whether it’s been missing throws, pressing too much, or making bad throws into coverage that result in turnovers, Rivers hasn’t been himself of late. This Browns defense is nothing to be scared of and nothing that should stifle Rivers throughout the day. What he has to do, though, is simply not get lackadaisical and make careless errors that give Cleveland chances.

It won’t happen, which is frustrating, but the Browns need to essentially take the ball out of Griffin’s hands as much as possible. The odd secret of Cleveland is that their running game with Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson Jr. (more the former) has been formidable this season. However, they don’t rely on it often enough. Considering that not relying on it enough has brought them to 0-14, perhaps Hue Jackson should now have a change of heart and pound the rock.

Odds

Point Spread: San Diego -4

Moneyline: San Diego -200, Cleveland +175

Over/Under: 45

Prediction

I’d love to say that the Browns get their first win here. I really do. In fact, I’d venture to even say that there have at least been times this season where they’ve played like a team deserving of better than 0-16. However, I just don’t think RG3 has what it takes to ultimately do enough for this offense to win a football game. It’ll be close—within one score—but the Chargers will ultimately walk away being the 15th loss on Cleveland’s record.

Pick: San Diego Chargers: 20, Cleveland Browns: 16

