Chargers at Browns live stream: How to watch online

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Diego Chargers on Saturday afternoon. Here is how to watch this AFC game online via live streaming.

The bulk of the Week 16 action in the NFL will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 with Christmas falling on a Sunday this year. One of those games happening in the AFC will be between the San Diego Chargers (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (0-14).

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. CBS will have the early afternoon telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

San Diego enters play at 5-9 on the season and very much out of the AFC playoff picture. The Chargers will be playing for nothing more than pride in this game. However, they might be playing hard just so they don’t lose to the winless Browns.

Cleveland enters play as the only winless team in football at 0-14. The Browns play hard for first-year head coach Hue Jackson, but they have nothing to show for it in the win column. Cleveland is usually outmatched in every contest they play in, often losing by double digits.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Browns will be getting four points at home from the visiting Chargers. The associated moneylines for this game are San Diego -190 and Cleveland +170. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 43.5 points.

If Cleveland is going to win a game this year at home, a beach town team like the Chargers would have to be the opponent. The point spread has dipped from 6.5 to four since the opening. Maybe this is the week that Jackson’s Browns get that crucial first victory of the season?

