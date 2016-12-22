Chargers at Browns: Game preview, odds, prediction

We’ve got odds, a prediction and preview for the Cleveland Browns’ game against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 16.

The Cleveland Browns have just two more chances to avoid going 0-16. A home game against the struggling San Diego Chargers may be the Browns best chance to put one in the win column before this NFL season is consigned to history.

Yet the Browns aren’t even favored on home soil at FirstEnergy Stadium. Instead, Odds Shark rates the Chargers as 6.5-point favorites in Week 16.

The over/under is 43.5, but the over is the smarter bet — especially considering what quarterback Philip Rivers and the San Diego offense might do to the Cleveland defense.

Rivers has still been effective this season despite losing key wide receivers Stevie Johnson and Keenan Allen to injury. He’s been helped by production from the tight end position.

It’s come from the ageing but still prolific Antonio Gates. The 36-year-old has caught 40 passes for 399 yards and five scores.

But for once, it hasn’t all been about No. 85. Not when rookie Hunter Henry has emerged as a more than pleasant surprise. The second-round pick has averaged 13.6 yards on 32 receptions and hauled in seven touchdowns.

Cleveland may struggle to corral this pair, despite obvious talent at linebacker. Jamie Collins, Demario Davis and Christian Kirksey are a superb trio, but they aren’t helped by the suspect D-line in front of them.

Weaknesses up front are something Chargers running back Melvin Gordon can exploit. He’s three yards shy of a 1,000-yard season. Expect Gordon to smash the landmark against the NFL‘s 31st ranked run defense.

The Browns will need to establish their own running game to help protect ailing quarterback Robert Griffin III. He’s been struggling to make quick decisions in the pocket.

But RG3 can’t afford to hesitate against a Chargers front seven highlighted by dominant rookie Joey Bosa. The versatile rush end has been in on 7.5 sacks.

Bosa has also established an historic feat for first-year pressure specialists, according to Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus:

Bosa had 1 sack+5 hurries today. He remains on a historic pace with the most pressures for anyone in their 1st 10 games in the past decade pic.twitter.com/MuaOma4de6 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) December 19, 2016

Bosa and Melvin Ingram can make Griffin’s life a nightmare this week. That is if either player can consistently get the better of Browns standout left tackle Joe Thomas.

If Thomas and Co. can’t give him time, Griffin must target running back Duke Johnson on quick dumpoffs to beat the rush.

Short passing and some read-option looks will create options for the deep ball. The Browns can go vertical to get wideouts Terrelle Pryor and rookie Corey Coleman behind the San Diego defense.

There are big plays in this Browns offense, but the ability to produce them hinges on keeping Griffin upright.

Pick: Chargers 31, Browns 20

This article originally appeared on