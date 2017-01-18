Chargers among least followed teams on social media
With the Chargers officially moving to Los Angeles, a lot of fans have decided to move on from the team.
After the debacle, some fans feel like they’ve been stabbed in the back by owner Dean Spanos and want nothing to do with the Los Angeles Chargers. I’ve noticed that some fans who followed our Twitter account have unfollowed us, too.
Don’t feel bad, I’m a big boy and respect whatever choice you make.
But because of that, I was curious to see the drop in follows on the team’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts–and that led me to looking at every NFL team’s information on social media.
That said, I’ve learned (to probably no one’s surprise) that the Chargers rank towards the bottom in followers on social media (based off two companies).
*Statistics taken at 6:00 p.m. (ET) on Jan. 17, 2017
Twitter: Facebook:
- NE – 2.85M DAL – 8,159,623
- DAL – 2.46M NE – 6,249,691
- DEN – 2.05M PIT – 6,074,579
- CAR – 1.95M GB – 5,052,794
- PIT – 1.72M DEN – 4,144,390
- SEA – 1.67M SF – 3,893, 654
- GB – 1.57M CHI – 3,855,282
- PHI – 1.47M NO – 3,819, 203
- SF – 1.45M SEA – 3,810, 748
- NYG – 1.38M NYG – 3,744,061
- CHI – 1.3M OAK – 3,199,203
- HOU – 1.26M PHI – 2,848, 970
- ATL – 1.12M CAR – 2,293,477
- NYJ – 1.07M BAL – 2,225,700
- BAL – 1.03M HOU – 2,078,975
- NO – 1.03M MIA – 2,065,486
- DET – 1.02M IND – 2,064,118
- OAK – 919K MIN – 1,951, 312
- WAS – 874K NYJ – 1,873, 248
- CLE – 790K WAS – 1,829, 252
- KAN – 783K ATL – 1,790,532
- MIN – 773K DET – 1,780,606
- MIA – 745K LAC – 1,490,580
- IND – 726K KAN – 1,455,800
- CIN – 676K ARI – 1,361,354
- BUF – 659K CIN – 1,132, 126
- ARI – 642K CLE – 1,179, 350
- LAC – 625K TEN – 867,563
- TB – 580K TB – 861,908
- TEN – 516K BUF – 797, 582
- LAR – 470K LAR – 722,326
- JAX – 416K JAX – 554,055
Again, these notes were taken on Tuesday, and after taking a look at each of their accounts almost a full day later, roughly 1,000 fans unfollowed the Chargers on Twitter and roughly 1,450 fans unfollowed the team on Facebook. Oddly, their “total page likes” are up 1.2 percent from last week.
It makes sense: The Chargers have a very disgruntled fan base (if they even have one left). But that’s not the only reason why they are where they are. The Chargers finished in last place for the second consecutive year (nine total wins in two seasons) and haven’t made the playoffs since 2013. And the way they’ve been coached, including the way they’ve lost games and suffered injuries over the past few years, makes you want to stop watching.
Based off the information shown above, winning doesn’t cure everything, but it could be a start for the Chargers–and their remaining (and potential new) fans–going forward.