Chargers among least followed teams on social media

With the Chargers officially moving to Los Angeles, a lot of fans have decided to move on from the team.

After the debacle, some fans feel like they’ve been stabbed in the back by owner Dean Spanos and want nothing to do with the Los Angeles Chargers. I’ve noticed that some fans who followed our Twitter account have unfollowed us, too.

Don’t feel bad, I’m a big boy and respect whatever choice you make.

But because of that, I was curious to see the drop in follows on the team’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts–and that led me to looking at every NFL team’s information on social media.

That said, I’ve learned (to probably no one’s surprise) that the Chargers rank towards the bottom in followers on social media (based off two companies).

*Statistics taken at 6:00 p.m. (ET) on Jan. 17, 2017

Twitter: Facebook:

NE – 2.85M DAL – 8,159,623 DAL – 2.46M NE – 6,249,691 DEN – 2.05M PIT – 6,074,579 CAR – 1.95M GB – 5,052,794 PIT – 1.72M DEN – 4,144,390 SEA – 1.67M SF – 3,893, 654 GB – 1.57M CHI – 3,855,282 PHI – 1.47M NO – 3,819, 203 SF – 1.45M SEA – 3,810, 748 NYG – 1.38M NYG – 3,744,061 CHI – 1.3M OAK – 3,199,203 HOU – 1.26M PHI – 2,848, 970 ATL – 1.12M CAR – 2,293,477 NYJ – 1.07M BAL – 2,225,700 BAL – 1.03M HOU – 2,078,975 NO – 1.03M MIA – 2,065,486 DET – 1.02M IND – 2,064,118 OAK – 919K MIN – 1,951, 312 WAS – 874K NYJ – 1,873, 248 CLE – 790K WAS – 1,829, 252 KAN – 783K ATL – 1,790,532 MIN – 773K DET – 1,780,606 MIA – 745K LAC – 1,490,580 IND – 726K KAN – 1,455,800 CIN – 676K ARI – 1,361,354 BUF – 659K CIN – 1,132, 126 ARI – 642K CLE – 1,179, 350 LAC – 625K TEN – 867,563 TB – 580K TB – 861,908 TEN – 516K BUF – 797, 582 LAR – 470K LAR – 722,326 JAX – 416K JAX – 554,055

Again, these notes were taken on Tuesday, and after taking a look at each of their accounts almost a full day later, roughly 1,000 fans unfollowed the Chargers on Twitter and roughly 1,450 fans unfollowed the team on Facebook. Oddly, their “total page likes” are up 1.2 percent from last week.

It makes sense: The Chargers have a very disgruntled fan base (if they even have one left). But that’s not the only reason why they are where they are. The Chargers finished in last place for the second consecutive year (nine total wins in two seasons) and haven’t made the playoffs since 2013. And the way they’ve been coached, including the way they’ve lost games and suffered injuries over the past few years, makes you want to stop watching.

Based off the information shown above, winning doesn’t cure everything, but it could be a start for the Chargers–and their remaining (and potential new) fans–going forward.

