Chargers among least followed teams on social media

With the Chargers officially moving to Los Angeles, a lot of fans have decided to move on from the team.

After the debacle, some fans feel like they’ve been stabbed in the back by owner Dean Spanos and want nothing to do with the Los Angeles Chargers. I’ve noticed that some fans who followed our Twitter account have unfollowed us, too.

Don’t feel bad, I’m a big boy and respect whatever choice you make.

But because of that, I was curious to see the drop in follows on the team’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts–and that led me to looking at every NFL team’s information on social media.

That said, I’ve learned (to probably no one’s surprise) that the Chargers rank towards the bottom in followers on social media (based off two companies).

*Statistics taken at 6:00 p.m. (ET) on Jan. 17, 2017

             Twitter:                 Facebook:

  1. NE – 2.85M            DAL – 8,159,623
  2. DAL – 2.46M          NE – 6,249,691
  3. DEN – 2.05M         PIT – 6,074,579
  4. CAR – 1.95M          GB – 5,052,794
  5. PIT – 1.72M           DEN – 4,144,390
  6. SEA – 1.67M          SF – 3,893, 654
  7. GB – 1.57M            CHI – 3,855,282
  8. PHI – 1.47M           NO – 3,819, 203
  9. SF – 1.45M             SEA – 3,810, 748
  10. NYG – 1.38M         NYG – 3,744,061
  11. CHI – 1.3M             OAK – 3,199,203
  12. HOU – 1.26M         PHI – 2,848, 970
  13. ATL – 1.12M           CAR – 2,293,477
  14. NYJ – 1.07M           BAL – 2,225,700
  15. BAL – 1.03M          HOU – 2,078,975
  16. NO – 1.03M            MIA – 2,065,486
  17. DET – 1.02M          IND – 2,064,118
  18. OAK – 919K            MIN – 1,951, 312
  19. WAS – 874K           NYJ – 1,873, 248
  20. CLE – 790K             WAS – 1,829, 252
  21. KAN – 783K            ATL – 1,790,532
  22. MIN – 773K            DET – 1,780,606
  23. MIA – 745K             LAC – 1,490,580
  24. IND – 726K             KAN – 1,455,800
  25. CIN – 676K              ARI – 1,361,354
  26. BUF – 659K            CIN – 1,132, 126
  27. ARI – 642K              CLE – 1,179, 350
  28. LAC – 625K             TEN – 867,563
  29. TB – 580K                TB – 861,908
  30. TEN – 516K             BUF – 797, 582
  31. LAR – 470K              LAR – 722,326
  32. JAX – 416K               JAX – 554,055

Again, these notes were taken on Tuesday, and after taking a look at each of their accounts almost a full day later, roughly 1,000 fans unfollowed the Chargers on Twitter and roughly 1,450 fans unfollowed the team on Facebook. Oddly, their “total page likes” are up 1.2 percent from last week.

It makes sense: The Chargers have a very disgruntled fan base (if they even have one left). But that’s not the only reason why they are where they are. The Chargers finished in last place for the second consecutive year (nine total wins in two seasons) and haven’t made the playoffs since 2013. And the way they’ve been coached, including the way they’ve lost games and suffered injuries over the past few years, makes you want to stop watching.

Based off the information shown above, winning doesn’t cure everything, but it could be a start for the Chargers–and their remaining (and potential new) fans–going forward.

