Chad Johnson gives Xbox to Twitter follower, promises to crush her son in FIFA

On December 10th, former NFL wide receiver and father of five Chad Johnson tweeted about his holiday shopping. A follower replied, and the exchange eventually led to a 14-year-old boy receiving an avalanche of video games for Christmas.

Johnson saw the tweet and promised that her son would receive exactly what he wants for Christmas.

The story went viral, and a Microsoft employee stepped in to send a few extra games. Johnson joked that he made the gift happen so that he could beat the kid in FIFA.

Johnson takes his FIFA very, very seriously.