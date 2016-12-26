Chad Johnson gives Xbox to Twitter follower, promises to crush her son in FIFA
On December 10th, former NFL wide receiver and father of five Chad Johnson tweeted about his holiday shopping. A follower replied, and the exchange eventually led to a 14-year-old boy receiving an avalanche of video games for Christmas.
@ochocinco My 14 year old wants Xbox one. Way over budget for me but it's all he wants 😫
— Andria J (@jjabb05) December 10, 2016
Johnson saw the tweet and promised that her son would receive exactly what he wants for Christmas.
Your son wants an X Box One he's going to get an X Box One, DM me your address I can send an X Box & all EA related sports games. https://t.co/sI9WxB1kwj
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 10, 2016
The story went viral, and a Microsoft employee stepped in to send a few extra games. Johnson joked that he made the gift happen so that he could beat the kid in FIFA.
What an amazing Christmas Surprise 🎄🎁🎄 Merry Christmas gentleman @ochocinco @aarongreenberg @PsyonixAdam @Ty_Stover @ShadynastyFF @tvchips pic.twitter.com/3TAv1nuZK6
— Andria J (@jjabb05) December 24, 2016
I love you & as I promised along w/ the help of some good friends your son was getting that X Box One so I can beat him in FIFA17 🎄 https://t.co/LeaCXK8RqX
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2016
@ochocinco @aarongreenberg @PsyonixAdam @Ty_Stover @ShadynastyFF It was definitely a Merry Christmas today. He's gonna get FIFA ready, Chad! pic.twitter.com/t0H4TxLIJV
— Andria J (@jjabb05) December 25, 2016
Incredible is when I beat her son 85-0 in FIFA17 so it's a moment he'll never forget. #MerryChristmas 🎄 https://t.co/Yjk75aEoCr
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2016
Johnson takes his FIFA very, very seriously.
I'm ready to play FIFA17 & ruin someone's Christmas morning before football comes on tv‼
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 25, 2016
Why does @ochocinco think he's so good at FIFA when he exclusively beats Americans
— FMJ (@FinnnMJ) December 25, 2016
You think I won't fly to Europe, beat you in your house, raid your refrigerator then take you to a soccer game later that day❓ https://t.co/NFNRbjxnFy
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 25, 2016