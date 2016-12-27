Chad Greenway looking to end Vikings season with a win for the fans

While many are calling the Minnesota Vikings week 17 game against the Bears ‘meaningless’, linebacker Chad Greenway wants to make fans happy with a win.

The Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs following their week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. That means that there will be absolutely nothing on the line for when the team hosts the Chicago Bears in week 17, right?

Absolutely wrong. Just ask Chad Greenway. The linebacker has spent 11 years in the NFL, all of them with the Vikings. He contemplated retirement after last season, but wanted to make one more run with his team at the postseason for himself, his teammates, and the fans.

Sadly, things didn’t work out that way. However, now the question of whether or not Chad Greenway is actually going to retire has to come to the forefront again. But don’t ask him about that quite yet, as he is still focused on getting a win against the Bears.

Here is what he said when speaking to members of the media in a piece on the official Minnesota Vikings website:

“We’re not playing for anything right now, but we could be one of the few teams that gets to win their last game of the season, so we’re going to try to do that,” Greenway said.

Greenway has a lot of great reasons to want to get a win. Aside from all the reasons given in our article on why winning in week 17 is important, this could be his last chance to suit up for the team. And leaving the game with a win, as well as sending the fans home happy, is something he’d love to do if this will indeed be the final time he takes the field.

“For now, in this building, we need to try to stay focused on getting a win – getting our crowd into U.S. Bank Stadium and giving them a show and having some fun. I mean, that’s all you’re playing for at this point – go out there and have fun and enjoy it and hopefully give your fans a show and go out with the win.”

As far as retirement goes, there is still a chance that the linebacker could change his mind and come back for one more season. The team would still have a use for him and he can still play at a solid level, but fans will have to wait to find out his decision this offseason.

“It’s a tough decision, it really is,” Greenway said before later adding: “Not everybody gets the opportunity that I’ve had, so I cherish that and kind of keep things in perspective. It’s just such a weird thing being 33 years old and talking about this. It’s been interesting to turn 30 in the NFL and then go through these past three years and get called old. It’s just funny.”

Hopefully, Chad Greenway can help to end the season on a high note. After the exciting start, the Minnesota Vikings fell apart, and a big win against a division foe in front of their home crowd may help to get some excitement into the team headed into the offseason.

This article originally appeared on