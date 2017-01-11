CGS Offers QBs Exposure, Opportunity

We were down in Bedford, Texas this week working with the College Gridiron Showcase during its third annual event [Disclosure: I serve on its advisory board]. Unlike other post-season college all-star events, the CGS features position-specific drills, and things such as one-on-ones, seven-on-sevens and a controlled scrimmage in addition to player/professional development seminars and sit down opportunities with scouts from all 32 NFL teams and several from the CFL. The idea is that player – from all divisions – need exposure to scouts as much as film from a one-off game.

I was able to connect FanSided video team in Chicago with a handful of players, including quarterbacks Tyler O’Connor from Michigan State, Bart Houston from Wisconsin and Dan Evans from Tulsa to talk about their pre-draft prep and prospects for the next level.

For more info on CGS visit cgsallstar.com.

This article originally appeared on