CFB National Championship: NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Let Niner Noise tell you which college prospects to watch during the 2017 College Football National Championship Game.

On January 9, No. 3 ranked Clemson faces off against No. 1 ranked Alabama in the CFB National Championship game.

The game will be played in Tampa, Florida and kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

This year’s 2017 CFB National Championship game is featuring a total of 37 blue-chip players.

Some players like Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Alabama defensive lineman Johnathon Allen have already received a lot of attention leading into the NFL offseason.

But 49ers fans would do well in getting to know all of the top players expected to be available in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since we already mentioned Watson, let us begin with him.

Deshaun Watson, Clemson Tigers, Quarterback

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has experienced a bit of a decline in his overall grade, and he is certainly not the highest graded player playing in CFB National Championship. But 49ers fans should still watch him play.

The 49ers have an uncertain situation at a the QB position and it stands to reason that the 49ers will look to select a QB at some point during the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watson would have been a heavy favorite to have been selected No. 1 overall in last year’s NFL Draft had he declared. Instead, Watson returned for one more season. This season, his play faltered enough times, leading draft pundits to drop him out of the first round.

The concerns are legitimate. He plays in a scheme which uses plenty of zone-read and spread concepts. The label of being a spread QB further drops Watson’s stock.

Further hurting Watson is his thin frame. At 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Watson has a thinner frame than what is considered ideal. One of Watson’s best abilities is his ability to run the rock, which raises questions about how his frame will holdup to NFL hits.

But, make no mistake about it, Watson is a competitor. It is in the biggest of games, when the pressure is at its highest, that Watson delivers his best performances.

Expect Watson to do the same against Alabama on January 9.

Mike Williams, Clemson Tigers, Wide Receiver

Mike Williams is arguably the best wide receiver in this year’s crop of wide receiver college prospects. Williams is an excellent route runner with ability of an NBA power forward. Playing against Williams, is no easy task.

Just ask Ohio State defensive backs.

Williams best trait is his ability to make tough contested catches, something that all college receivers will have to do at the next level.

Against a tough Alabama defense, Williams will need to bring his big ability to college football’s biggest stage.

Wayne Gallman, Clemson Tigers, Running Back

Wayne Gallman is currently projected by CBS Sports to be a third- to fourth-round prospect. This writer believes Gallman will draft lower than this projection. Gallman possesses good size, standing at 6-feet-0 and weighing 215 pounds.

Gallman’s best trait is his burst. He uses his burst well to get through running lanes or after making a catch. Gallman is a sure-handed receiver coming out of the backfield. Gallman’s biggest issue is his poor pass protection.

If he does not improve this area, he will have zero chance of going higher than the fourth round.

Jordan Leggett, Clemson Tigers, Tight End

Tight end Jordan Leggett was previously featured by Niner Noise in our holiday series. If you missed that piece, you can check it out here.

Leggett is projected to be a third- to fourth-round prospect, according to CBS Sports. Leggett is a heavily underrated TE prospect. Leggett’s game is very well-rounded when you consider that he excels as a receiver and as a blocker.

Leggett stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 258 pounds, making him an ideal TE candidate for the SF 49ers. His biggest knock is that he does not possess elite speed. Many TEs have excelled in the NFL despite lacking elite speed, like Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten.

No, we are not saying that Leggett will be the nest Jason Witten. We are saying that his lack of elite speed is not as big of a flaw as many make it out to be.

Jonathan Allen, Alabama Crimson Tide, Defensive Lineman

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is a consensus top-five college prospect. While it is more likely the 49ers do not draft another defensive lineman (since they took two in the last two years), Allen is such a special talent the 49ers might make still select him with their second overall pick.

Allen is a dominant defensive lineman, playing extremely well against the run and providing interior pass pressure. Allen has a ton of highlight hype videos all over YouTube, but just in case you haven’t seen one, check this one out for good measure:

Yup, that’s a 6-foot-3, 297-pound DL going straight superman sack. Enough said.

Reuben Foster, Alabama Crimson Tide, Inside Linebacker

Reuben Foster is a terrifying linebacker. Foster is known for being a violent tackler. Foster has good size, standing at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds.

Per CBS Sports, Foster is projected to be a top-20 pick, although many other draft boards have him as high as a top-five pick.

Foster has incredible instincts and is keenly aware of what team’s offenses are trying to do. He is often seen making tackles for a loss, as he quickly diagnoses the play and snuffs it out. Foster is also very good at defending the pass.

Tim Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide, Outside Linebacker

Alabama edge rusher Tim Williams is the second-ranked OLB in this year’s NFL Draft, per CBS Sports. While the No. 1 OLB spot goes to all-world OLB Myles Garrett, Williams is no scrub.

In fact, the gap between Garrett and Williams is not as large as many analysts have made it out to be. The 49ers would be smart to trade down in this year’s draft and pick up the less-hyped Williams.

Williams has been a very productive sack artist for the Crimson Tide. He has recorded 18.5 sacks in 24 games. Beyond his sack totals, Williams is an excellent run defender, stacking and shedding like a seasoned pro. Williams will be an excellent OLB in the NFL when it is all said and done, and the 49ers would be smart to trade down taking Williams later in the draft.

