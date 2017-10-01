Catanzaro’s FG leads Jets to wacky 23-20 OT win over Jaguars (Oct 01, 2017)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in overtime, lifting the New York Jets to a wacky 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

After Catanzaro split the uprights, he and his teammates celebrated wildly in the middle of the field – but then had to wait a moment because there was a penalty flag on the field. The officials ruled there actually was no penalty on the play – giving the Jets the victory.

Bilal Powell rushed for a career-high 163 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and rookie Elijah McGuire had a 69-yard score and finished with 93 yards rushing as the Jets (2-2) ran all over the Jaguars (2-2).

But New York blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead because of some big mistakes – and then had to hold on in the extra period.

On fourth-and-5 from the Jets 25, Lachlan Edwards boomed a 70-yard punt that was misjudged by Marqise Lee, who had the ball bounce away from him before he recovered. Jacksonville was called for an illegal block in the back on the play, putting the ball at the Jaguars 3.

Jacksonville went three-and-out, but on the punt, Paul Posluszny was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting as the Jets’ Dylan Donahue went down on the Jaguars sideline with an elbow injury.

It put the ball on the Jacksonville 25, and after two 1-yard runs, Josh McCown spiked the ball to set up Catanzaro’s field goal.

McCown finished 22 of 31 for 224 yards with an interception and the Jets outgained the Jaguars 471-311 in total yards, including 256-175 on the ground.

Blake Bortles was 15 of 35 for 140 yards with a TD and an interception.

It appeared the Jets were heading for a win-sealing drive after a 41-yard pass to Robby Anderson got the Jets to the Jaguars 14. But McCown tossed a backward pass to Powell and the ball bounced off the running back’s shoulder pad – ruled a fumble – and Myles Jack recovered and went 81 yards for a touchdown to cut the Jaguars’ deficit to one score, 20-17 with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter.

With 3:19 left in regulation and New York still leading by three, A.J. Bouye picked off McCown after Powell slipped right in front of the cornerback and gave the Jaguars the ball at the Jets 35.

Leonard Fournette took a short pass from Bortles and scored a 23-yard touchdown – but it was wiped out by a holding call on Arrelious Benn.

Four plays later, Kony Ealy knocked down a pass from Bortles on third-and-goal from the 4, and the Jaguars settled for Jason Myers’ 22-yard tying field goal with 46 seconds remaining.

McGuire had given the Jets a 17-10 lead with 10:02 left in the third quarter with his 69-yard TD run, the first NFL score for the sixth-rounder out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

It marked the first time in franchise history that the Jets had two touchdown runs of 60 or more yards in the same game.

Ealy batted down another pass from Bortles and then plucked it out of the air for an interception to give the Jets the ball at the Jaguars 7. New York couldn’t get anything going on offense, though, settling for a 26-yard field goal by Catanzaro that made it 20-10.

Myers was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt 1:58 into the fourth quarter.

Fournette’s 10-yard TD catch midway into the first quarter gave the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.

But the Jets answered right back on their next play from scrimmage when Powell went up the middle and appeared to get tripped up as he leaped over a Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith, but smartly got up – after not being touched by Smith – and took off for a 75-yard touchdown. It was upheld by video review, resulting in the Jets’ longest touchdown run since Bruce Harper went 78 yards in 1983.

Jacksonville regained the lead on Myers’ 30-yard field goal with 5:10 left before halftime.

Catanzaro kicked a 45-yarder with 1:11 remaining in the second quarter to tie it at 10.

The Jets used some trickery to try to take a halftime lead when Edwards faked the punt on fourth-and-21 and passed to cornerback Marcus Williams, who gained 30 yards on the play to put the ball at the Jaguars 22. After a delay of game penalty on Edwards – who was celebrating the previous play – cost the Jets 5 yards, Catanzaro was wide left on a 45-yard attempt that kept the game tied.

ANTHEM: The Jets players all linked arms during the anthem, as they did last week. Acting owner Christopher Johnson was among them once again.

All of the Jaguars players took a knee a few moments before the anthem, as they announced they would, and then all stood during the singing of the anthem by Heather Hill.

STILL STRUGGLING: The Jaguars were road favorites after being underdogs for the last 44 games away from home. Jacksonville still hasn’t won consecutive road games since 2013.

—

