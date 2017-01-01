Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz Connect for Beautiful Touchdown (Video)

Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz connected for a beautiful touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

The Philadelphia Eagles are already eliminated from the playoffs, so their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys didn’t mean much. It has been an up and down year for the Eagles and also their rookie quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Wentz was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after the Eagles traded up for him. But in that deal, the Eagles traded away their 2017 first-round pick. That meant the result of this game wouldn’t impact their first round pick, since the Cleveland Browns hold it anyway. With that in mind, the Eagles had a lot to prove in their final game of the season because it would show which players have the pride to wear their Eagles uniform.

One player who is showing he won’t give up even though their game is meaningless was tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz already had seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown midway through the third quarter, but he added to that total in a big way.

Ertz makes an unbelievable catch as he dives to the ground and still secures the ball. It was his second touchdown catch of the game and highlighted the effort he has been giving. As great as his catch was, the throw by Wentz was just as good—if not better.

The rookie sat in the pocket and let the play develop perfectly, ultimately delivering a dime to his tight end. It was Wentz’s second touchdown pass of the game and added another up to his rookie season. Eagles fans haven’t had much to be happy about this season, but Wentz should give them hope that it will be okay. Throws like the touchdown pass to Ertz show the he has the talent, he just needs help around him.

