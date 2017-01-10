Carson Wentz named finalist for NFL Rookie of the Year

Vote Carson Wentz for NFL Rookie of the Year!

The man, the myth, the legend. Prized Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz has been named a finalist for the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award after his terrific first professional season.

Wentz started all 16 games for the Eagles in 2016, completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 150 yards and two scores.

Wentz is only the fifth quarterback in NFL history to attempt at least 550 passes as a rookie. The other four quarterbacks to do so as first-year players are Peyton Manning, Derek Carr, Andrew Luck and Sam Bradford. Wentz finished with the highest quarterback rating (79.3) of that group.

As good as Wentz was a rookie, he’ll be facing some stiff competition for Rookie of the Year honors. Joey Bosa of the San Diego Chargers, Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys dynamic duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are also in the running for the award.

The winner will be announced on February 4, the day before Super Bowl LI, at the 6th Annual NFL Honors.

To vote for Wentz, tweet “Wentz” followed by the hashtag “#NFLROTY.”

VOTE for the @Pepsi Rookie of the Year! Tweet player's name + #NFLROTY:

Prescott, Bosa, Jones, Wentz or Elliott? pic.twitter.com/q3gkpARPIz — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2017

If anyone other than Wentz wins the award, the only natural response is to riot. Get your Molotov cocktails ready.

This article originally appeared on