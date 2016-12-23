Carson Wentz connects with Nelson Agholor on awesome touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz shines on this 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor against the New York Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up (twice) to draft quarterback Carson Wentz No. 2 overall out of North Dakota State University for a reason. This guy is eventually going to be a great player in the NFL.

His learning curve from FCS North Dakota State to the NFC East has been challenging at times, but here is an example of another reason to believe in Wentz’s star potential. This 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor was a thing of beauty.

Already up 14-6 on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, Wentz steps up into the pocket and delivers a fantastic aerial strike to a wide-open Agholor.

New York has a great pass rush and a stellar secondary, yet Wentz had no problem getting the Eagles six more points with a flick of the wrist.

Wentz is going to pop in the NFL, probably halfway through the 2017 NFL season. Remember that he wasn’t even supposed to play in 2016. He was supposed to redshirt his rookie year behind Philadelphia starter Sam Bradford.

Bradford was promptly traded to the Minnesota Vikings once Minnesota realized that incumbent starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s 2016 season was over before it began with a gruesome non-contact injury to his leg.

Wentz has taken it all in his rookie season with the 2016 Eagles. His toughness shines through these trying times in Philadelphia. The Eagles may be out of the NFC playoff picture in Week 16, but they can not only play spoiler to the Giants’ playoff aspirations, but see its young star quarterback progress in the final weeks of 2016.

