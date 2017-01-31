Carson Palmer Makes a Major Move Towards a Retirement Decision

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer has reportedly made several critical life changes with retirement looming

After a disappointing season in Arizona, the future of 37-year-old quarterback Carson Palmer was clearly up in the air. His 14 interceptions were the most in his career since 2013, and he’d taken 40 sacks, the second-most in his long NFL career.

Reports out of Arizona are that Palmer is looking to sell his Arizona home, and has moved his family fairly recently.

If Palmer is in fact done with the Cardinals, a ripple effect will result in veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald stepping aside after confirming he would leave if Palmer did the same.

Very interesting: @mikejurecki just told me Carson Palmer has listed his home for sale, pulled kids out of school and moved out of state. — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) January 31, 2017

After being drafted with the number one overall pick by the Bengals, Palmer looked to be a monumental bust. Palmer suffered multiple injuries, including a torn ACL. Cincinnati ultimately traded Palmer to Oakland for a first and second round pick mid-season in 2011.

Just two years later, Oakland sent Palmer and a seventh round pick to the Cardinals for a sixth and second round selection.

Since joining the Cardinals Palmer has been a renaissance man, and made his third Pro Bowl in 2015. Arizona carried Super Bowl aspirations in recent years, but fell short in the NFC Championship game last year. A 7-8-1 record left Arizona on the outside of the playoff race, and the questions surrounding Palmer and Fitzgerald grew.

