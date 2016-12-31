Carson Palmer heading back to his college days against LA

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is returning to where he played college football, and some of the best football of his life

Its been 14 years since he last took the field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Quarterback Carson Palmer who was raised in the Golden State, is returning to where his football career thrived.

Carson Palmer committed to the University of Southern California in 1998, in 2002 he brought home the Heisman Trophy, and in 2003 he was selected first overall in the NFL draft. Palmer has had a long journey in the NFL, and for the first time in his NFL career he is returning to Southern California, as a Cardinal.

Palmer had an outstanding College career, its what earned him a Heisman and the first overall pick in the draft. In his 5 years at USC, and 4 as a starter he threw for 11,818 yards and 72 touchdowns.

The last time Carson Palmer was a starting Quarterback at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, he threw for 425 yards and 4 touchdowns in a convincing 44-13 win over Notre Dame. Palmer ended his senior season with a dominating win over Iowa in the 2003 Orange Bowl.

Fast forward to now, Carson Palmer is finding his stride in these past couple games for the Cardinals. In the last 2 games. Palmer threw for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Saints in a 48-41 loss at home. He also threw for 284 yards and 1 touchdown at Seattle in a hard fought win on Christmas eve.

Palmer hasn’t had the best season for the Cardinals. Especially after having high expectations from a 2015 run that he finished in the top 3 for MVP honors. Carson needs to end the season on a good note, especially if he is planning on returning to the Cardinals to make one final run in 2017. Which he has said is what he plans on doing.

If Palmer can head into Los Angeles and 2017 playing good football, that could be a good sign for Arizona. If there is anyone that is going to take the field on Sunday, whether they are on the Rams or Cardinals. The most comfortable person on that field will be Carson Palmer.

He will be right at home.

