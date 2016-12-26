Carson Palmer has Arizona Cardinals fans baffled

It appears that Carson Palmer will again be leading the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 but is that what’s best for the franchise?

By the time the Arizona Cardinals’ playoff run had ended in Carolina last January, the questions had begun. Quarterback Carson Palmer’s play had trailed off late in the season, and the cynics were hovering.

Which signal-caller would show up for Arizona in 2016? Would it be the MVP candidate that played so well through most of last season? Or the turnover machine that surfaced most blatantly in the NFC Championship game?

The 2016 Palmer has been a little bit of both. But at this point in his career, you’d expect a more consistent performance from the enigmatic quarterback.

The fact that Palmer is in his fourth year of running Bruce Arians offense makes the inconsistency more troubling. He’s still prone to some ill-advised throws, and boneheaded interceptions. Arians appears to be as confused as the fans are when his quarterback makes questionable decisions.

But the offensive problems of this season haven’t all been on him. The wide receiver position has not been as strong as advertised entering the 2016 campaign. Michael Floyd was released, John Brown developed a sickle cell condition, and Jaron Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Injuries to the offensive line have also been a culprit. Palmer has been unable to comfortably take seven-step drops at times due to heavy pressure. The biggest loss was left tackle Jared Veldheer, Palmer’s blindside protector and the anchor of the line.

The good news heading into the offseason is that Palmer’s play over the last month has been stellar. Since November 27th, he’s thrown for 1,047 yards, eight touchdowns and only two picks. The two picks came in a rain-soaked defeat in Miami, a game in which even the football itself had puddles on it.

Arizona’s front office has been unable to find a young quarterback worth grooming for the future. Two attempts at finding a successor, Logan Thomas and Matt Barkley, have failed. Unless current third-stringer Zac Dysert emerges, Palmer’s replacement is not currently on the roster.

As of this writing, Palmer is expected to be the Cardinals’ starter next season. Whether fans like that or not, one thing is for certain. He’s without a doubt the club’s best option for now.

