Carson Palmer Dispels Rumors He is Selling His Home

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer took time to comment on rumors swirling about his retirement

The biggest story for the Arizona Cardinals this off-season is the upcoming decisions on retirement by Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald. Both are key parts to the offense, and if either leaves, it leaves a gaping hole in the game plan.

Yesterday, rumors began to circulate that Palmer had put his Arizona home up for sale, and that he had taken his children out of school. This led to speculation that he had decided to go ahead and retire. Fans, understandably, were concerned.

Today, the veteran passer cleared things up a bit, saying that his house is not for sale, and that he was just taking his children on vacation, adding that there was nothing to read into there. This was yet another example of the wild rumors that tend to make their way into the mainstream every off-season. Luckily, Palmer shut this one down quickly.

No, my house in Arizona is not on the market. And every year we have taken off for offseason family adventures so there’s nothing to read into there either.

There’s no timetable on the decisions by Palmer and Fitzgerald, but with the draft approaching, it’s a “the sooner the better” situation. If the Cardinals need to fill either position, or both, as the two decisions could be linked, they will benefit from having a lot of time to see who’s available.

Palmer’s decision could be especially big. Not only is the NFL a quarterback-driven league, but there are no obvious solutions for filling the spot if he does retire. They could have options in the upcoming NFL Draft, but there are certainly no sure things there, and free agency features no guarantees either. Tony Romo is a popular name, but he’s also at the end of his career, and hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

Between the retirement decisions, and the large number of free agents the Cardinals have, this off-season is one of the biggest in recent memory. It is going to be a drama-filled few months leading up to the season. Palmer may have stopped this rumor before it caused a frenzy, but until he decides, it’s only a matter of time before another one starts.

