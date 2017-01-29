Carolina Panthers: Thomas Davis’ First Pro Bowl Testament to His Career

Thomas Davis is playing in his first Pro Bowl, finally getting his due after an already great career with the Carolina Panthers

11 seasons into his professional career, Thomas Davis is enjoying his first trip to the Pro Bowl this of season. The long-time Carolina Panther is an extremely popular player in the league and winner of the 2014 Walther Payton NFL Man of the Year award. Before Luke Kuechly became the playmaker everyone recognizes on the Panthers defense, Davis was a leader on this team and has overcome massive injuries to add life to his career.

Davis is the type of player that’s a model of consistency in the sport. Even in his rookie season, Davis put forth the type of production that veterans long to create. Excluding his rookie season and the two years cut short due to injury, Davis has ended a season with less than 80 total tackles only once. Reliable production such as this on the defensive side of the ball is difficult to find but Davis has found a way to make that his middle name.

To go along with the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year honors, Davis has taken steps to ensure that the Panthers remained a viable contender during his time.

In 2012 Davis restricted his contract to allow the Panthers to save salary cap space. At the time he was recovering from multiple knee injuries, but that wouldn’t be the end of Davis. Instead, 2013 would be the brightest flash in his career as he returned to start all 16 games. He ended the year with 123 total tackles and four sacks. This would be the biggest moment in Davis’ career, cementing him as an inspiration throughout the league.

After so many years of quality production, it’s hard to understand why he’s never had the opportunity to play in the game, but 2016 rectified that situation. He could have stepped onto the field last season, but the Panthers were preparing to play against the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.

Thomas Davis remains a force on the Panthers defense. This is especially important as the team moves forward with a new defensive coordinator in Steve Wilks and a young defensive backfield that is devoid of depth.

Remember, Davis was initially drafted to the Panthers to play the safety position but his ability to cover much of the field saw him transition to the linebacker position. He’s the type of player that can help as a leader for these new players on the roster both on and off the field.

Playing in the Pro Bowl should be seen as an award for how well the player performed in the passing season. For the 33-year-old Davis, this is perhaps a testament to his entire career, a celebration that is long overdue. While Davis would probably want to be playing next week, this is a moment he can enjoy with his teammates and peers. He’s continued to embody the idea of what a leader is both on and off the field, so this is a great moment to witness for players, fans and the front office alike.

This article originally appeared on