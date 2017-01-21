Carolina Panthers: Offensive Line Concerns Need Immediate Addressing

The Carolina Panthers need to find multiple solutions to the pending questions on their offensive line.

Heading into the 2017 offseason, the Carolina Panthers have a number of roster issues that need to be addressed. One of those positions, and perhaps the most important, is the left tackle spot. Cam Newton found himself under constant pressure and taking massive, controversial hits throughout 2016. The front office is working to find a suitable option to put into this position. Thankfully, there are a number of possible players that can fill the void.

Michael Oher, Ryan Kalil and Gino Gradkowski were three important members of the Panthers offensive line, but each one of them ended the year on the injured reserve list. What is also important to note is that each of these players, along with Trai Turner and Daryl Williams, are not free agents with pending contractual concerns.

Mike Remmers may be a free agent this of season, but he’s not a top priority to bring back into the fold. Carolina had flashes of strong play which allowed them to continue to be a strong rushing threat, but the gaps due to injuries truly limited how well this team performed.

Correcting course for the future is a tough task. Oher’s injuries are a huge question mark because no one knows if he will return to form once the next season starts. Concussions are a major concern and in recent years more players are walking away from the game earlier due to fears of permanent injury.

Kalil turns 31 and suffered a serious shoulder injury. His return also raises question as to what type of form he will be in at the start of next year. Many would consider these two players to be the most important parts of the offensive line and both of them are coming off a less-than spectacular season.

That means the Panthers must turn towards the future. In an interesting development, Kalil’s younger brother, Matt, is available as a free agent. Even though he’s coming off of a year where he suffered a hip injury, he has an applicable skill set and attractive contractual value that can see him end up playing next to his big brother. The Panthers could also look at Riley Reiff of the Detroit Lions, William Betty of the New York Giants or turn to the draft to find another solution.

Many draft experts have the Panthers looking to taking an offensive player early in the draft, but the best offensive lineman aren’t as highly rated as other position players. Cam Robinson from Alabama is considered to be the best offensive lineman on the board, but taking him as a top-10 pick would be risky at best. Still, expect the Panthers to make a move both through free agency and the draft to strengthen this important position.

The Panthers are re-tooling multiple aspects of their team as the 2016 season ends and the 2017 offseason begins. The offensive line is an important focal point to both protect Newton and give this running attack the push needed to return to form. While questions continue to mount, there’s a number of viable solutions that the front office can use for better results.

