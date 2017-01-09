Panthers’ Mike Remmers channels his inner Marshawn Lynch

No Marshawn Lynch, no problem — Carolina Panthers right tackle Mike Remmers was available to provide comic relief at Super Bowl Opening Night’s media session.

Remmers wasn’t the main draw, but he stole the show on the sly by channeling Beast Mode circa 2015 in a tweet.

I'm just here so I don't get fined #superbowl50 #openingnight A photo posted by Mike Remmers (@mremmers74) on Feb 1, 2016 at 6:55pm PST

Remmers started all 18 games this season at right tackle — including the playoffs — for a Panthers’ offensive line that has arguably been the unsung hero during the team’s amazing run.