Carlos Hyde will not require surgery for sprained MCL

Carlos Hyde received some good news on Monday: his MCL injury will not require him to undergo surgery. Hyde will be inactive for the season finale on Sunday, but his recovery process will be streamlined by avoiding surgery.

Hyde’s injury was initially described as an MCL tear. An MRI revealed, however that it was in fact a severe sprain. While this will still prevent Hyde from playing in the 49ers’ season finale, the diagnosis does give Hyde some good news.

Surgery, especially knee surgery, can make the recovery process significantly longer and more difficult. The ACL, like the MCL, is a ligament of the knee, and the knee, obviously, is essential to lateral movement. For running backs, such lateral movement is critical and crucial to dodging defenders and playing at an elite level.

While Hyde’s recovery will not be easy, per se, his prognosis for next season should be much improved relative to the need for a surgical recovery.

Carlos Hyde had his best season yet in the NFL. His 988 yards and six rushing touchdowns both mark career highs. Yet injury trouble continues to plague the promising Ohio State product.

Hyde has missed time due to injury in each of his three seasons. This year his MCL sprain adds to a shoulder injury that forced Hyde to miss time earlier in the season.

This is unfortunate for Hyde, but the 49ers promising back needs to stay healthy to prove his worth as a number one back in the NFL. Next year is a contract year: the perfect time to do so.

