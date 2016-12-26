Carlos Hyde tears MCL in 49ers Week 16 Victory

Carlos Hyde reportedly tore his MCL in the San Francisco 49ers come from behind 22-21 victory. The injury ends Hyde’s season just 12 yards away from his first 1,000 yard rushing season. It also brings to the surface the continuing question surrounding Hyde’s durability.

Carlos Hyde had been enjoying his best season yet in the National Football League. The third-year pro appeared set to reach the 1,000 yard plateau for the first time in his career. The San Francisco 49ers running back will not reach that mark, however, as Hyde’s season has come to a close. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carlos Hyde tore his MCL in the 49ers Christmas Eve victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

With his MCL torn, Hyde will not be suiting up next week for the 49ers season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. His season will end a mere 12 yards shy of the 1,000 yard plateau — a disappointing end to a season that had really displayed Hyde’s promise as the 49ers running back of the future.

The injury also brings up the question of Hyde that has been asked at least once every season in his short NFL career: Can Hyde stay healthy?

Hyde has yet to complete a full NFL season. This year he dealt with injuries twice, both costing him time — earlier a shoulder injury and now his MCL.

