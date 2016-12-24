Carlos Hyde has emerged as 49ers feature back

Carlos Hyde has always showed the promise and potential for becoming the a feature back in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers running back has finally come into his own as the 49ers starting running back. If he stays healthy, he should be the 49ers lead back for years to come.

Carlos Hyde has struggled in his first three seasons in the National Football League. He has not necessarily struggled with performance on the field — his career average of 4.4 yards per carry is solid. Rather, the San Francisco 49ers running back has struggled to stay on the field. Injuries shortened his first two seasons. They caused him to miss time in 2016 as well.

After the ironman of Frank Gore, having a running back miss time is a strange concept for the 49ers. Furthermore, it becomes difficult to make one’s name as a starter in the NFL if you regularly miss time.

Nevertheless, Hyde’s 2016 numbers finally make the case for him as the 49ers running back of the future.

With 950 yards heading into Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Hyde has the 11th most rushing yards in the NFL — despite missing two games.

His 4.7 yards per carry place him eighth in the league among qualifying rushers.

