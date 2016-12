49ers running back Carlos Hyde is done for the season, ESPN reports.

Hyde reportedly tore his MCL in Saturday’s win over the Rams and will miss San Francisco’s Week 17 game against Seattle.

The 25-year-old walked off the field under his own power, but did not return to the game after taking a hit to his left leg.

Hyde posted career highs of 988 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

