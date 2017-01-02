Cardinals running back David Johnson has sprained MCL

After a brutal looking injury on Sunday, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has escaped a long-term issue.

The Arizona Cardinals ended a disappointing 2016 season on a high note, with a 44-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. But running back David Johnson suffered what looked to be a devastating injury during the game, when Rams’ defensive lineman Eugene Sims landed on his left leg and it bent awkwardly while his right leg was planted. An immediate report suggested Johnson’s ACL was intact, with an MRI slated for Monday to provide a more concrete diagnosis.

The results of that MRI are in now, and it looks like the best-case scenario for Johnson.

Arians said David Johnson only has a sprained MCL and doesn’t need surgery. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 2, 2017

Johnson emerged as one of the NFL’s best running backs in his second season. He finished with over 2,100 combined yards (1,239 rushing, 879 receiving), 80 receptions, 20 total touchdowns and he had least 100 total yards in each of the first 15 games. In a season that fell way short of expectations for the Cardinals in most areas, Johnson showed he is a rising star.

Johnson is still headed for several weeks of rehab, but a sprained MCL is nothing compared to the prospect of a torn ACL that would have cost him most of next season. He should be ready in plenty of time for offseason work with the Cardinals, but the priority will clearly be on avoiding setbacks and being at full strength when training camp starts.

Johnson finished the season as the No.1 running back in ESPN fantasy leagues, and he was a sure-fire early first-round pick for 2017 heading into Week 17. After a brief hit to that possibility Sunday afternoon, Johnson’s status as the Cardinals’ best offensive player and a fantasy stud until further notice looks to be unscathed.

