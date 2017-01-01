Cardinals’ David Johnson carted off with apparent left knee injury

Cardinals running back David Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent left knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Johnson was wrapped up by Rams lineman Eugene Sims early on in the game, and in the process Sims fell on his left leg causing it to bend the wrong way. He was down, went to the sideline and had his left knee examined. He then left on a cart.

You can watch a GIF of the play below, but we warn you that it’s somewhat gruesome.

🙏 that David Johnson is ok!!!! pic.twitter.com/AihXBwhVSC — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) January 1, 2017

Johnson had carried the ball five times for six yards in the first quarter before leaving.

– Kenny Ducey

