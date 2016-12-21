Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson has something in common with three Hall of Famers

It’s widely known that Patrick Peterson is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He’s been such since entering the league six years ago as the Cardinals’ fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft.

His consistent play and positional flexibility have earned him a multitude of accolades, including three first-team All-Pro bids and six consecutive Pro Bowl selections. But just how remarkable has the start to his career been?

Consider this incredible statistic: He joins Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith as the only players to make the Pro Bowl six times before his 27th birthday.

Not only is he the first non-running back to make the Pro Bowl six times before his 27th birthday, but the other three guys in NFL history to do it all made the Hall of Fame. Does that mean Peterson is a lock to make it when he calls it a career? No, but it signifies the path he’s on.

Given how few shutdown cornerbacks there are in the game today, Peterson stands out among the rest of his fellow position mates.