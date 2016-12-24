Cardinals at Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Arizona Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 at CenturyLink Field. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

When the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks clashed in their NFC West rivalry matchup earlier in the year, it was a riveting affair for all the wrong reasons. With missed field goals galore in overtime, the game ultimately ended in a tie, 6-6. Now they’re set to run it back, bad blood and all, in Week 16. This time, the setting will be CenturyLink Field with the Seahawks trying to build momentum toward the playoffs.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks were in their typical early-season slump when they first met with Arizona. Since then, they’ve still had their ups and downs. While Wilson and the offense have shown more firepower, though, their defense has lost some. Without Earl Thomas, this is a different unit, something the Green Bay Packers exploited. They’ll need to tighten up against a dangerous Cards offense.

While 2016 has been disappointing for the Cardinals, they’d love to cap off their season with a rivalry win by handing Seattle their first home loss of the season. With David Johnson not slowing up and Carson Palmer playing well, they could look to make serious noise against the less-than-100-percent Seahawks defense. Then again, the Cardinals defense will need to step up while also being short-handed to win, as well.

FOX will be broadcasting this game in local markets, with live streaming online for out of market fans available through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the service and stream online or through the app with a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, WA

Stadium: CenturyLink Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

