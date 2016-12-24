Cardinals at Seahawks live stream: How to watch online

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NFC West rivalry game online.

The NFL has a full slate of games in Week 16. Most of those games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 24 because Christmas Day falls on Sunday. One of those games happening on Saturday afternoon will be between NFC West rivals in the Arizona Cardinals (5-8-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (9-4-1).

Kickoff from CenturyLink Field in Seattle will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. FOX will have the late afternoon telecast. The available live stream can be found on FOX Sports Go.

Arizona is one of five teams in the NFC to be eliminated from playoff contention oat 5-8-1. The Cardinals can only play spoiler on Saturday to see if they can knock the rival Seahawks back in the NFC seeding.

Seattle clinched the NFC West by clobbering the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) on Thursday Night Football last week. The Seahawks can be either the No. 2, No. 3, or No. 4 seed in the NFC Playoffs depending on how things shake out in the final two weeks. Seattle still has a first-round bye to play for.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: CenturyLink Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Seahawks will be laying eight points at home to the visiting Cardinals. The associated moneylines are Seattle -380 and Arizona +220. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 43 points.

This game will not end in a tie like it did earlier in the season at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. Seattle only has a half-game lead over both the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) and the Detroit Lions (9-5) in the NFC Playoffs race. The Seahawks have the personnel to be the No. 2 seed in the 2016 NFC Playoffs.

