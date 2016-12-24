Cardinals at Seahawks: Highlights, score and recap

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Here are all the highlights, the game recap and the final score.

Arizona Cardinals 0 Seattle Seahawks 0

The bulk of Week 16’s games in the NFL will be played on Saturday, Dec. 24 because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year. One of the late afternoon kickoffs will be between the Arizona Cardinals (5-8-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (9-4-1). Kickoff from CenturyLink Field in Seattle will be at 4:25 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast.

Arizona is out of the NFC playoff picture after their most recent loss, to the New Orleans Saints, in Week 15. The Cardinals have all eyes set on getting better in the 2017 NFL Draft. Whatever went right en route to the 2015 NFC Championship Game went wrong for Arizona in 2016.

Seattle won the NFC West by clobbering the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The Seahawks have positioning to play for. They can be either the No. 2, the No. 3 or the No. 4 seed in the 2016 NFC Playoffs. Pete Carroll definitely wants a first-round bye and will play for the No. 2 the rest of the way.

Three Stars

Bobby Wagner: Wagner has been a star a linebacker for the Seahawks for years. Look for him to have a brilliant defensive performance on Saturday afternoon with 10 tackles, seven solo, 1.5 tackles for a loss of yardage, one quarterback sack and a forced fumble. Doug Baldwin: Baldwin will make a few key third down receptions to help the Seahawks seal the victory. Look for him to have six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Russell Wilson: Wilson will work out a few kinks in this game against the Cardinals. Look for it to pan out, as he’ll complete 63 percent of his passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Highlights

*POSTED LIVE AS THEY HAPPEN*

Next Game

The Cardinals’ Week 17 game will be on the road against the Rams. Kickoff from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1. FOX will have the telecast.

The Seahawks’ Week 17 will be on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1. FOX will have the telecast.

