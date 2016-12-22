Cardinals at Seahawks: Game preview, odds, prediction

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Here is a game preview, the betting odds, and a final score prediction.

Saturday, Dec. 24 is the day with the most NFL football on this week. That’s right, because Christmas falls on Sunday this year, leaving only two nationally televised games on the sabbath.

One of the games to watch in the late afternoon on Saturday has to be the one between the Arizona Cardinals (5-8-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (9-4-1). Kickoff from CenturyLink Field in Seattle will be at 4:25 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast.

Arizona is out of the NFC playoff picture at 5-8-1. Only a year ago was this team playing in the 2015 NFC Championship Game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Now it seems increasingly likely that both teams will be sitting at home this holiday season.

Seattle clinched the NFC West crown by beating the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The Seahawks can’t get home-field advantage in the NFC but can secure a first-round bye should they win out. Seattle can do no better than the No. 2 seed in the 2016 NFC Playoffs and no worse than the No. 4 seed.

Odds

Point Spread: Seattle -8

Moneylines: Seattle -380, Arizona +320

Over/Under: 43

According to OddsShark.com, the Seahawks will be laying eight points to the visiting Cardinals. The associated moneylines for this game are Seattle -380 and Arizona +320. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 43 points.

Here are the trends to know about the Cardinals: 1.) Arizona is 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games. 2.) The Cardinals are 1-4 straight up in their last five games. 3.) The point total has gone over in all five of Arizona’s last five games. 4.) Arizona is 1-6 against the spread and straight up in its last seven road games.

Here are the trends to know about the Seahawks: 1.) Seattle is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games. 2.) The Seahawks are 5-2 straight up in their last seven games. 3.) They are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six home games. 4.) Seattle is 5-0 straight up in its last five home games. 5.) The point total has gone over in four of Seattle’s last six home games.

With Seattle being sensational at home during the Pete Carroll era of the franchise, it will be next to impossible for the flightless Cardinals to beat the Seahawks in Seattle this season. This game is not going to end in a tie. Seattle has a first-round bye to play for. Swallow the points, take the Seahawks, and the points in this NFC West laugher.

Pick: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 17

