Cardinals at Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams at the LA Coliseum in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

Things didn’t turn out as planned for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. They were picked by many to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 51, but they won’t even be in the playoffs. Subsequently, they’re left playing for pride in Week 17. That pride-tour will take the Cardinals to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier in the season, one of the biggest indications of the Cardinals’ fall from grace was a loss to the Rams early in October. That was when things looked off for Bruce Arians’ bunch and the inconsistency has only persisted. Still David Johnson remains a bright spot and they have the talent to rebound next season. A win here could help give them the confidence to make that happen.

On the other hand, the Rams are in an incredibly bad spot. They’ve been abysmal for much of the year, be it Jared Goff or Case Keenum at quarterback. Frankly, they don’t have much of a chance of making any noise either because they don’t have their first round pick. However, they’d love for Goff to get a win under his belt to end his rookie year.

This game will be broadcast on FOX for those in local markets. Outside of those areas, fans can stream the game online using DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and Sunday Ticket.TV. Both services require a paid subscription, but you can then access the stream on the app on various devices.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Both teams could use a win this week, though not for postseason chances. The Cardinals want to end on a high-note to try and build in the offseason. Meanwhile, the Rams want their rookie signal-caller to have a good taste in his mouth. We’ll see which happens.

