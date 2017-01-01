Cardinals at Rams live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this NFC West rivalry game online.

Week 17 will be on display on Sunday, Jan. 1 in the NFL. One of the late afternoon kickoffs will be between NFC West rivals in the Arizona Cardinals (6-8-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-11).

Kickoff from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. FOX will have the NFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on FOX Sports Go.

Arizona had a dismal 2016 NFL season, falling below .500 for the first time in the Bruce Arians era in the Valley of the Sun. The Cardinals can’t even get to .500 in this game, as Arizona is only 6-8-1 on the season. However, 7-8-1 looks a lot better than 6-9-1 in all honesty.

Los Angeles was even worse than Arizona in 2016. In the Rams’ first season back in Southern California, Los Angeles went 4-11 in its first 15 games and saw long-time head coach Jeff Fisher get fired before anybody else this year. They might be getting a new head coach, but don’t have a first round pick thanks to trading up to get Jared Goff No. 1 in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Rams will be getting 6.5 points at home from the visiting Cardinals. The associated moneylines for this NFC West rivalry game are Arizona -270 and Los Angeles +230. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 40.5 points.

Los Angeles just wants the season to end. Frankly, so does Arizona, but the Rams are completely lifeless. Arizona finds a way to cover the spread and defeat the team with the worst offense in football on their home turf on New Year’s Day.

