Can Todd Gurley Return to Being a Top Running Back For Rams in 2017?

Many commentators and critics have questioned if Todd Gurley has declined due to the team’s poor performance this past season. Statistics show he hasn’t.

Despite a disappointing season, there were bright spots to take from Todd Gurley’s second year as running for the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley finished the 2016 season with 885 rushing yards and six touchdowns behind a porous offensive line that often got beat off the snap from opposing defensive lineman.

Compared to last year, Gurley’s attempts increased from the previous season from 229 to 278, with the extra 49 attempts contributed from the offense’s inability to get the passing game going consistently. Overall, Gurley was a steady constant in the team’s rushing attack, but his greatest contributions came from catching the ball out of the backfield.

On the year, Gurley caught 43 receptions for 327 yards (57 targets). This is an exemplary part of his game that hopefully the franchise’s new head coach and offensive coordinator utilizes more in splits outside for screens and possibly the slot. Gurley still averaged 7.6 yards per catch which is a -1.4 dropoff from the 2015 season, and his receiving ability is often not given enough recognition due to his bruising running ability. Despite the adversity he faced throughout the course of the season, Gurley has proven to still be a prominent player and face of the franchise.

If Los Angeles hopes to return to playoff contention, this offseason relies on the shoulders of the front office to invest in building the offense around its best player in Gurley. Hopefully, whoever is the new play-caller looks to add more dimensions in the offense to open more opportunities for Gurley to impact games not only as a running back, but a receiver as well.

