Can the Kansas City Chiefs sweep the Broncos?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a rare Christmas night game against rival Denver Broncos, can they sweep the team in the regular season?

The Denver Broncos season has not gone according to plan for this team. The once mighty and feared team have been nothing more than a whimper over the 2016 season. Denver has lost three out of the last four games and are currently in third place behind the Chiefs and division leading Oakland Raiders, with a record of 8-6.

Equipped with a stout defense the team has shown a bunch of issues when it comes to their offense. Sitting in the bottom half of the league in offensive stats this is not the same team that won a Super Bowl, not even close. Quarterback Trevor Siemian has shown flashes of elite status followed by all the mistakes of a rookie quarterback. The run game, something head coach Gary Kubiak wants to be known for, has not produced what he expected. There is a very real chance that they could miss the playoffs for the first time in a long time if things don’t improve.

Standing in their way are the surprising Kansas City Chiefs. Many wrote this team off at the beginning of the season. Sitting at 10-4 a game behind the AFC West title and one win away from a playoff berth. Already taking on Denver in what very well may be is the game of the year, in which they won, this is shaping up to be yet another great game.

With so much on the line for both teams could the Chiefs do something they have not done since the 2000 NFL season? Sweep Denver?

Denver has a lot of issues on offense. The New England Patriots held the champs to only three points in a place that historically quarterback Tom Brady has not won in a lot. Siemian is completing 61 percent of his passes, but has a two to one touchdown to interception ratio throwing 16 TDs to eight picks.

The last time these two teams met he went off for 368 yards and three touchdowns. So they have had a lot of success in throwing the ball against the Chiefs defense. Running has not been great for this team all season and even with linebacker Derrick Johnson out for the season the run defense should do better than they did against the Titans.

What do the Chiefs need to sweep Denver for the first time in 16 years?

The Chiefs defense needs to get that fire back that has made them so deadly to opposing teams. Even in the loss to the Titans the team still have three takeaways to one giveaway. They need to get that going again. The strip sack for a safety and the return for the touchdown against Denver the last time was a huge shift in momentum. Now they are coming into Arrowhead on a cold night in prime-time, first and foremost this defense need to get hungry and be aggressive against a struggling Denver offense.

The offense needs to put the petal to the floor against this team. The defense of Denver is good, they did limit Tom Brady to not have a completion till the second quarter. We know the Chiefs can score fast when they want to, and they will need to do so in this game. The quick score combined with a lot of movement will help keep that good secondary on their toes.

The Chiefs need to win this game to stay in contention for the AFC West title, especially if the Raiders backslide over the last two games. While Denver is not the same Denver team they have faced before they still can beat you, if you’re not prepared for them. If the team wants to make it back to the playoff’s beating the Broncos at home is the best place to start.

What do you think, Addicts? Will the Chiefs get the sweep of Denver or will they fall prey like they did to the Titans?

