Can the Dallas Cowboys withstand the pressure of Aaron Rodgers?

The Dallas Cowboys will face gunslinger Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Can Dallas withstand the pressure of Rodgers this go-around?

To roughly paraphrase NBA announcer Mark Jackson’s catch phrase – “Mama, here comes that man!”

The Dallas Cowboys were going to face more than a few good men getting to play for their sixth Lombardi Trophy. In fact, let’s call them dangerous men. Given a choice of facing Eli Manning or Aaron Rodgers, both Superbowl winning quarterbacks – I would have preferred Manning. Cowboy Nation knows that Eli and the New York Giants have beaten us twice this season, but the lesser Manning throws interceptions.

Now we’re faced with a red hot Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They have a seven game winning streak. We all know how important a streak is – after all, a winning streak over opponents on a fourth place schedule is the reason the best quarterback on this team isn’t going to start. #True9

I’ve written that the week to week nature of the NFL makes streaks meaningless. Winning is important but streaks are extremely overrated. Many delusional members of Cowboy Nation even believed that we would have another 11-game winning streak after the second loss to the Giants in Week 14. Really?

Thanks to rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have been “rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss stealing, wheeling dealing, son of a guns all season – Whooo!” This game, just like the last playoff battle on January 11th, 2015, the pressure will fall on the entire team. Mr. Discount Double Check puts pressure on the Cowboys offense and defense. How? Well, you remember the story.

January 11th, 2015 – the Dallas Cowboys’ defense gave up a touchdown in the fourth quarter with nine minutes remaining. Under pressure, quarterback Tony Romo led the Cowboys downfield. On fourth down, in treacherous Lambeau conditions, he delivered a perfect 31 yard pass down the sideline into a non-existent window.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant was covered like grains of rice poured into a jar of peanut butter and blended in a Nutri-Bullet. Romo, the gunslinger, pulled the trigger launching the ball to a spot over the outstretched defenders hand.

Catch the ball Bryant. Get two feet down Bryant. Go out of bounds Bryant. Just fall down Bryant. Score on the next play Bryant. Take more time off the clock Bryant. Don’t try to score Bryant. Don’t try to score! Call reversed. The Cowboys defense couldn’t get the ball back with four minutes remaining. Ballgame.

The Green Bay Packers finish drives and halves with touchdowns. While it has been fantastic watching Elliott run the football this season, I wonder if Zeke’s legs can match Rodgers arm score for score. Otherwise, it’s going to be a really hard losing to a gunslinger, with our proven gunslinger sitting on the bench.

