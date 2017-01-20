Can the Atlanta Falcons end Super Bowl drought?

Heading into the NFC Conference Game of the 2017 NFL Playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons are red-hot and could finally end their Super Bowl drought if they can get past the Green Bay Packers.

Make no mistake about it, the Green Bay Packers will be the ultimate test for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Playoffs. Thirteen teams have not won a Super Bowl in the NFL, and the Falcons, who are one of these teams, hope to change that.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons are unstoppable. They are in the middle of playing some incredible football as they have rightfully earned their spot to play a great Packers team and push the envelope.

Ryan and his teammates look to stop the Packers and advance to the Super Bowl. This extremely tough, and favored, Falcons team put up an 11-5 record in the regular season and finished off the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Divisional Round.

The Green Bay Packers just defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 this past Sunday. The Falcons are on a roll offensively, as Ryan is playing some of the best football of his career. The Falcons are on a journey to win their very first Super Bowl, and with the offensive surge and power that they have displayed, it is quite possible that they are one big victory away from winning it all.

No matter who wins in the AFC Conference Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers or New England Patriots, look out! This Falcons team will test the Green Bay defense and make them work for all they’ve got. It will be a great game indeed.

The Tennessee Titans, San Diego Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles have also never won a Super Bowl. The Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Detroit Lions have not won one either. Add the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and the Buffalo Bills to this list as well. It would be great for the Falcons to end such a successful season with their first ever championship.

