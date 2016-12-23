Can the 49ers Finish with Wins Versus the Rams and Seahawks?

The San Francisco 49ers of 2016 are on the verge of becoming the first one-win team in franchise history. But is there a slight chance the Niners actually win back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to close out the season?

Realistically, is it even fathomable to think the 1-13 San Francisco 49ers could muster up the ability to knock off both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in Weeks 15 and 16?

In all likelihood, no. Not a chance, right?

Let’s set aside just how bad the Niners are right now and any smart-money predictions about head coach Chip Kelly’s squad losing out in what has been an abysmal season.

Instead, let’s evaluate how San Francisco might actually be able to win both of its remaining contests.

And no, we won’t use the “any given Sunday” cliche either.

To recap, the 49ers visit the Rams on Saturday, December 31 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The following week, the Niners host the Seahawks on New Year’s Day, January 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

One can easily guess Levi’s Stadium will be filled with Seahawks fans, who travel well — I can attest to that from my time in New Orleans when the Hawks were in town to play the Saints. But who knows what the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles will look like.

Fans aside, how do the Niners pull of these seemingly impossible back-to-back wins?

Let’s start with the Rams game.

Week 16 at Los Angeles

As bad as things have been for the 49ers this year, the Rams aren’t far behind. At 4-10, and with the league’s worst offense (yes, even worse than San Francisco’s), the Rams-L.A. reunion has been anything but exciting.

No wonder former head coach Jeff Fisher got the ax.

It’s partially worth paralleling San Francisco’s Week 1 win, where they shutout Los Angeles and bottled up running back Todd Gurley. But Gurley’s 2016 efforts haven’t exactly been all that great either. He’s only rushing for 3.2 yards per carry on the season. So if the 49ers’ scuffling run defense can do just an OK job here, the Niners stand a chance.

And who knows what the Rams quarterbacking situation will be this weekend? Sean Mannion? Jared Goff? If the Niners avoid letting backup QBs — Matt Barkley in Week 13 and Bryce Petty in Week 14 — pick their defense apart, San Francisco’s chances improve considerably.

But the 49ers have to be wary about a good Los Angeles defense though. Running back Carlos Hyde needs only 50 more yards to crest 1,000 for the first time in his young career. So expect this to be a staple from Kelly’s offense.

Week 17 vs. Seattle

OK, I know what you’re thinking… the Rams game provides a chance for a win. The game versus the Seahawks? No way.

There are a number of things still at stake in the NFC playoff picture. While Seattle has already locked up the division, there is no way the 9-4-1 Seahawks can win home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Even if the 12-2 Cowboys lose their remaining two games, the No. 1 seed in the NFC would either go to them or the New York Giants, if New York (10-4) wins out.

Seattle can clinch a first-round bye with a win in Week 16 (or a combined Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions loss).

Nevertheless, there probably won’t be much for the Seahawks to play for in Week 17.

So that means Seattle’s B-team would likely take the field at Levi’s Stadium. The primary goal for head coach Pete Carroll’s group would be not to get anyone hurt.

Now the Seahawks’ second-string group is probably still good enough to overpower the Niners on all ends. But Seattle would, essentially, be on cruise control and just waiting for the playoffs.

San Francisco would be gunning for that final win and, maybe, one that doesn’t throw them into a one- or two-win category.

Yes, there’s a chance.

Even if it’s slight.

