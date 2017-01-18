Cam Robinson likely to fall out of the NFL Draft’s first round?

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Cam Robinson has been a projected first rounder all season, but opinions have cooled recently and he could fall far…

The NFL Draft world seems to be cooling off quite a bit on Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Cam Robinson, a projected first round pick for most of the season and a player many felt had top five potential.

Robinson’s fall has been pretty dramatic as far as what many had been saying about him prior to the season ending, which likely means that NFL teams have had some major concerns now for a while. The former All-American left tackle came in at 40th on Daniel Jeremiah’s recent top 50 prospects list, and 42nd on Dane Brugler’s top 50.

Here’s what those guys had to say about Robinson in their evaluations, starting with Jeremiah:

Robinson has ideal height, bulk and length for the position. In pass protection, he is effective when he’s patient in his set and stays square. However, there are too many instances where he lunges, loses his balance and gets beat. He has the power base to anchor vs. bull rushers and he flashes an outstanding punch. In the run game, he can generate a lot of movement at the point of attack, but he gets away with a lot of holding in the tapes I studied. Overall, Robinson could be a dominating run blocker early in his career but he needs to clean up some technique in the passing game.

And here’s what Brugler had to say:

A three-year starter at left tackle, Robinson is a good-sized athlete with the edge quickness and length to keep rushers at bay. But while he looks like a quality NFL starter on some snaps, Robinson looks like a backup on others due to mental and technical errors.

The inconsistencies of Robinson coupled with his off-field transgressions this past year (drug and weapons charges) and rumors about a bad locker room presence all add up to a player falling out of first round favor.

Mock drafts largely mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, but Robinson had been projected by most as the first tackle off the board and within the top 15 selections despite this being a relatively weak class of offensive tackles. Now, he’s landing between 20 and 32, starting with the Denver Broncos at 20 overall who do have a need on the offensive line.

With film study showing inconsistency in his play, it wouldn’t shock me or anyone else at this point to see Robinson fall out of the first round entirely. He’s got plenty of tools you’d like to work with as a prospect, but the interview process will be huge for him now. He has to prove to NFL teams that his off-field issue this past year is not a predictor of future behavior.

He’s got inconsistencies to clean up in his game, which NFL coaches can certainly work with, but a player that was once considered a potential top five pick could now be a Day Two value.

This article originally appeared on